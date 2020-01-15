What are the hardest decision facing the Vikings this offseason?

Sage Rosenfels joins Matthew Coller to open today’s show and we’re also joined by Judd Zulgad and PFF’s Sam Monson on today’s Purple Daily. Coller and Sage open the show discussing the impact of the Luke Kuechly retirement (1:00) and what the hardest decision will be that the Vikings will have to make this offseason (28:00). Judd Zulgad comes in for Hour Two and kick it off with a lot of Hot Routez (52:00) before closing the show joined by PFF’s Sam Monson to talk Anthony Harris and the Vikings offseason decisions (1:16:00).