What would a Vikings win tomorrow mean? Our official Vikings/49ers predictions.

One last day of Mackey & Judd with Ramie before the Vikings take on the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs and we’re all in today previewing that big game. We open the show today asking what a Vikings win tomorrow would mean (1:00) before Joe Fortenbaugh, from 957 The Game in San Francisco, joins to preview Vikings/49ers (28:00). We give out official predictions to kickoff Hour Two today (52:00) before closing with our final QB Cesspool Challenge of the season and wrapping with Reusse (1:13:00).