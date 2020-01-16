What’s the position group with the most question marks heading into the offseason? Hot Routez and sports cheating.

Matthew Coller is joined by Alex Boone, Judd Zulgad, and The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen today to discuss sports cheating, the 49ers offense, and the Vikings offseason plans. Coller and Boone open the show going outside of the football departement as we discuss sports cheating as the latest twists in the MLB Cheating Scandal (1:00). We’re then joined by The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen to discuss the teams in the championship games and the 49ers offene (26:00). Judd Zulgad joins the party in Hour Two for Hot Routez (52:00) before we close the hour discussing which Vikings position group gives us the most questions going into the offseason (1:18:00).