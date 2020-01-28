What’s the Vikings’ plan for their secondary this offseason? How to build around a Cousins contract extension?

As we work through Super Bowl week Matthew Coller is joined by Courtney R. Draft Scout, Alex Boone, and George Chahrouri to discuss the big game and how the Vikings improve this offseason. Coller and Courtney open the show discussing what the Vikings plan is for the secondary this offseason (1:00). We’re then joined by PFF’s George Chahrouri to discuss the Super Bowl plus we introduce Courtney R. Draft Scout (25:00). Alex Boone jumps in for Hour Two and we open discussing some of the guys the Vikings may just move on from this offseason (51:00). We close the show today discussing how the Vikings can build a roster if they give Kirk Cousins a contract extension and Alex Boone’s memories of playing in the Super Bowl (1:13:00).