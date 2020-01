Matthew Coller and Sage Rosenfels open the show breaking down the Vikings loss to the 49ers in the NFC Playoffs and Mike Zimmer’s season-ending press conference; (28:23) Kevin Stefanski’s departure and should the Vikings draft a quarterback in 2020?; (52:23) Judd Zulglad joins for a look into the crystal ball of what’s next for the Vikings (01:10:25) and Kirk Cousins’ future in Minnesota.