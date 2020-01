Judd and Declan open the show with takeaways from the Wild’s back-to-back with the Jets and Flames; Marcus Foligno’s improvement; Luke Kunin flying under the radar; Midseason awards of: MVP, Most improved player, Biggest disappointment, Biggest surprise, best goalie; Second-half predictions: Playoff team? Point total, highest scorer, who are the two goalies by season’s end, who gets moved and another coach gets canned.