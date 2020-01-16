Wolves make a trade, Wiggins struggles, and is Culver getting better?

*Danny Cunningham & Dane Moore react to the Wolves trade of Jeff Teague & Treveon Graham to Atlanta for Allen Crabbe.

– What does Crabbe bring to the table?

– With the Wolves freeing up a roster spot, could more moves be on the way?

*What to make of Andrew Wiggins recent struggles?

-Danny: “I don’t think Andrew has been aggressive enough.”

– Dane: “His play and how he’s operating doesn’t signal to me that he’s applying (his early season success) right now”

*Danny & Dane also dive into Jarrett Culver’s recent performances: There’s been some improvement on offense, but have we seen enough?