Ramie and Judd open the show with the NFL reportedly changing its playoff format for next season; (24:12) What does the future hold for Everson Griffen?; (41:00) With KAT out with an injury, what does that mean for D’Angelo Russell?; (50:00) Matthew Coller joins to talk NFL playoff expansion; (01:05:00) Ramie and Declan do that hockey; (01:14:00) Ramie loved the NBA All-Star weekend; (01:27:00) And Ramie has a problem with his local deli.