Ramie and Judd are live from the Minnesota Golf Show and Ramie is fed up with David Ortiz and others comments towards whistleblowing on the Astros; (26:33) Biggest question marks for the Twins in 2019; (42:00) Ramie almost killed his girlfriend; (49:00) Matthew Coller joins the show to talk the state of NFL reckless speculation; (01:16:45) Why did Seimone Augustus leave the Lynks and (01:25:00) and update from Derek Wetmore at Twins spring training.