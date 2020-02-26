Buying or selling projections on the Twins

After Ramie got into it with Derek Wetmore on the latest SKOR North Twins show about who’s more likely to address their pitching needs, the Twins or Yankees, Ramie asks Judd the same question.; (25:47) Ramie asks Judd about how hard it is to be a rookie in the NFL and potential extensions for the Vikings; (40:00) Judd explains the emergency backup goalies procedures to Ramie; (48:05) Derek Wetmore joins for a game of buy or sell with Pecota projections on Twins; (01:09:24) Pecota projections on Twins players projected to regressed; (01:23:50) And Derek has insight on Madison Bumgarner’s alter ego.