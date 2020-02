Ramie and Judd kick off the show with D’Angelo Russell’s impact on the Timberwolves; (19:00) Timberwolves press conference with Ryan Saunders and Gersson Rosas on Russell; (42:56) Russell’s introductory press conference; (52:00) Derek Wetmore joins to talk Wolves and Twins (01:17:27) Eno Sarris joins to talk what the hell is going on with the Twins’ trade with Boston and Los Angeles and Derek Goes to the Movies.