Jake Depue joins Judd and Ramie right off the bat to talk Kenta Maeda but Ramie believes the Twins sold too low on Brusdar Graterol; Do you feel better about the Twins’ chances in the playoffs?; Judd and Ramie breakdown the flurry of Timberwolves trades; Twins reporter Derek Wetmore hops on and Bill Shaikin from the LA Times joins to talk what this trade means from the Dodgers perspective and Ramie has more concerns about the Maeda trade.