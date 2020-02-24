Uncategorized

Do the Twins have enough pitching and what will Mitch Garver do in 2020?

Ramie, Judd and Declan breakdown the news of Zach Parise possibly heading to the New York Islanders at the trade deadline; (15:00) Phil hops into to talk David Aryers being an emergency goalie and why it can only happen in hockey; (31:27) Can Mitch Garver take an even bigger step in 2020 for the Twins?; (42:20) Ramie asks Phil why he should keep watching the Wolves; (49:00) Derek Wetmore joins to talk Twins; (01:12:29) Torii Hunter’s comment on the Astros; (01:26:00) And Madison Bumgarner’s alter ego.

