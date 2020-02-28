‘Get Freaky’ for Jalen Hurts, Buxton’s status for Opening Day and Derek goes to the Movies

Why the NFL Combine is so overrated; (20:00) Declan convinces Ramie to ‘get freaky’ for Jalen Hurts; (27:17) Judd Zulgad joins to talk Wolves and how they deserved to get fined for resting D’Angelo Russel; (39:20) Ramie re-addresses Declan’s shower strategy and dream jobs we’d like to have; (50:28) Derek Wetmore joins to talk Twins, specifically Byron Buxton’s status for Opening Day; (01:07:00) Ramie has beef with James Harden calling out Giannis; (01:11:00) Television shows we’ve bailed on; (01:26:27) And Derek goes to the movies.