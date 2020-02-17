Gophers tourney hopes, Manfred’s comments and Vikings draft needs

Sam Ekstrom fills in for Ramie for a weekend round up of sports, starting with the Gophers brutal loss to Iowa at home; (12:00) What happened to the Wild against the Sharks? (17:00) Why the NBA All-Star Game was a win for all sports; (25:49) Mattthew Coller joins to talk about the latest problems with Rob Manfred; (51:33) Sam asks Coller who are the Vikings cornerstones going forward?; (01:15:35) What are the top positions of need for the Vikings at this year’s draft? And (01:30:05) former Vikings in the XFL.