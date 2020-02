The Twins traded for Kenta Maeda, hoping to bolster their starting rotation. He showed up to Twins spring training Thursday morning — Happy Kenta Maeda Day, everyone!

Derek Wetmore joins Phil Mackey with a scouting report on Maeda from two pitching experts. Plus, some thoughts on the depth and quality of Minnesota’s starting rotation. Plus, an Astros cheating scandal rant.

The episode formerly known as the Hot Stove Show!