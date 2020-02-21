How far can the Twins go in 2020? What does the latest KAT injury mean for the Wolves? #AskMJR

The boys are live out at the 2020 Choice Bank Minnesota Golf Show where Ramie shows off how much he knows about Golf and the boys discuss the Twins chances this season. The boys open the show with some Golf trivia for Ramie and are eventually joined by Russ Higgins of 2nd Swing (1:00). We close out Hour One discussing how far the Twins can go in 2020 in the final day of our 10 Days of Twins Talk series (28:00). Hour Two starts with some breaking news about KAT’s injury and the leaves the guys discussing what that means for the Wolves this season (59:00). We close out today’s show with another round of #AskMJR (1:23:00).