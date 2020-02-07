I’ve got very big farmer hands (ep. 181)

Before the Winter Break takes full affect the boys are gathering for an evening of craic and football talk for this week’s taping of The Crafty Rogues! John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn open the show catching up now that Meat Watch is officially over and then they jump headfirst into the weekend that was in the Premier League. The boys discuss a typical Jose Mourihno Masterclass and plenty of teams letting leads slip away before discussing the fact that Liverpool have a 22 point lead over second place City. We get some predictions before moving on to answering your questions. John gets something off his chest in his weekly Just Be Cos and Producer Jonathan Harrison jumps in for his Big Football Update. Cosgrove and Quinno then have a conversation about why some players don’t make the most of their talent before closing with rounding up the action in the Six Nations this past weekend.