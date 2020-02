Lou Nanne joins Judd and uses his knowledge that he obtained through years as the North Stars’ GM to run through the list of players the Wild could potentially trade before the deadline on Feb. 24. There is one player that Louie wouldn’t move and doesn’t even want to talk about dealing. Who is that? You’ll have to listen. Oh, Lou also tells Judd he’s missing a name on his rundown of trade candidates. Louie finishes up by calling out the stupidity of the NHL’s bye week.