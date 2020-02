The makers of Sound of the Loons bring to you – its passionate followers – a series of Loon Dives with every player from the club, recorded during the club’s media day and revolving around all things MNUFC, Minnesota and the journey that brought the players here. The Production Day Specials continue with returning players Jose Aja, Marlon Hairston, Jacori Hayes and Aaron Shoenfeld, who we caught up with to talk about joining a new team and their first impressions of Minnesota and MNUFC so far.