The makers of Sound of the Loons bring to you – its passionate followers – a series of Loon Dives with every player from the club, recorded during the club’s media day and revolving around all things MNUFC, Minnesota and the journey that brought the players here. The Production Day Specials are into the last line of defense: goalkeepers. Talking with Tyler Miller and Greg Renjitsingh about bonding as a group, but first visiting with Raheem Edwards on his first day in Minnesota.