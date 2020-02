The makers of Sound of the Loons bring to you – its passionate followers – a series of Loon Dives with every player from the club, recorded during the club’s media day and revolving around all things MNUFC, Minnesota and the journey that brought the players here. The Production Day Specials move abroad to conversations with James Musa, Noah Billingsley and Michael Boxall, chatting about island living and the transition from New Zealand to Minnesota.