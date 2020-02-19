Loon Dive – Returning Veterans (ft. Kevin Molino, Ethan Finlay, Ozzie Alonso & Ike Opara)

The makers of Sound of the Loons bring to you – its passionate followers – a series of Loon Dives with every player from the club, recorded during the club’s media day and revolving around all things MNUFC, Minnesota and the journey that brought the players here. The Production Day Specials continue with a delightful conversation around returning to Minnesota and carrying a tradition of winning into 2020 with Kevin Molino, Ethan Finlay, Ozzie Alonso and a charming conversation with Ike Opara including his thoughts on the new MNUFC kit.