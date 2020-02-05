Most interesting landing spots for Free Agent QB’s. Journeyman QB Day with Sage Rosenfels and Gus Frerotte.

It’s Journeyman Quarterback Day on Purple Daily as Sage Rosenfels joins the show for the first hour and Gus Frerotte joins at the top of the second hour. Matthew Coller and Sage Rosenfels open today’s show discussing the most interesting landing spot for all the QB’s that could be on the move this offseason along with drafting a QB to each of those teams (1:00). Former Viking QB Gus Frerotte joins to talk about the Hall of Fame class, the Super Bowl, and QB decisions needing to be made (52:00). We close out today’s show with PFF’s Eric Eager joining the show to talk about the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl and Free Agent QB decisions (1:18:00).