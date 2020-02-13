Pie Chart of Annoyance: Astros Apology/Non-Apology. Sage Football Wisdom. Happy Kenta Maeda Day!

This morning the Astros had a disastrous media day and the boys, several hours later, are still irritated by how the whole thing was handled and let it out on today’s show. We open the show with the boys reacting to the Astros apology/non-apology (1:00) before being joined by Sage Rosenfels for our weekly dose of Sage Football Wisdom (32:00). Derek Wetmore then calls in from Fort Meyers for our 10 Days of Twins Talk (1:01:00). We close out today’s show with our weekly In Other News Segment (1:23:00).