Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson fills in for Ramie Makhlouf and Matthew Coller open the show with Drew Brees coming back in 2020 and what does it mean for Teddy Bridgewater? (27:20) Richard Pitino’s future with the Gophers; (49:27) The tricky situation with the Vikings cap space; (01:11:06) Glen Taylor’s comments on retiring Kevin Garnett’s No. 21; (01:19:00) NFL agent Blake Barratz, who represents Adam Thielen and others Vikings players joins the show to talk contract negotiations.