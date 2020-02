Ramie and Coller open the show with what the Vikings can carry over from 2019 into 2020; (15:00) What’s the Vikings floor and ceiling for wins in 2020?; (27:02) The national narrative of Karl-Anthony Towns being ‘soft and ‘entitled’ (42:06) The most Knicks thing ever; (48:52) Derek Wetmore joins from Fort Myers to talk Twins spring training; (01:14:24) Trevor Bauer’s comments about fixing baseball and the MLB’s ineptitude at growing the game.