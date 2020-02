Ramie has a bone to pick with Judd on his Mikko Koivu take; (21:38) What does a Kirk Cousins extension look like and do the Vikings have to draft a quarterback?; (39:19) Ramie has a Minnesota sports conspiracy theory; (48:00) Alex Boone joins to talk about how weird the NFL Combine is; (01:13:00) Boone breaks down the Fury vs. Wilder fight from over the weekend; (01:23:25) And Matthew Coller joins from the NFL Combine.