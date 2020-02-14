Reacting to Boudreau firing and the Celtics retiring KG’s number before the Wolves. 10 Days of Twins Talk: Buxton in 2020.

We have a Head Coach firing for the first time this year plus the Wolves are getting embarrassed and the boys have all the reactions on this Friday Funday. We open the show discussing Wild firing Bruce Boudreau before ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski to talk about the firing (1:00). We close out the first hour talking about the Celtics retiring KG’s number before the Wolves retire it (29:00). Hour Two starts with our fifth day of 10 Days of Twins Talk (58:00) before we introduce ‘He Said What?’ and wrapping up the week with Reusse (1:19:00).