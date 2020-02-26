Reacting to Mike Zimmer’s comments at the Combine

Matthew Coller is out in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine and is joined by Eric Eager, Courtney Cronin, and Sage Rosenfels on today’s show. We open the show discussing the Vikings draft strategy with PFF’s Eric Eager (1:00). Eric hops out and Courtney jumps in for the second segment of Hour One to give us her scouting report so far from the Combine (27:00). Sage comes in for Hour Two to react to what Mike Zimmer said at his NFL Combine Press Conference (54:00) before discussing with Coller the Vikings draft strategy (1:23:00).