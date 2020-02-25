Reacting to Rick Spielman’s comments at the Combine

Matthew Coller is out in Indianapolis with Sage Rosenfels at the NFL Combine and today we’re reacting to Rick Spielman’s comments at his Combine Press Conference. Coller and Sage open the show reacting to Spielman (1:00) before discussing how to properly develop QB’s and reacting to NFL Headlines (26:00). Sage sticks around for the first half of hour two to discuss the development process for defensive players and how the Vikings fill holes on that side of the ball (53:00). Courtney Cronin jumps in for the final segment to discuss her thoughts on Spielman’s press conference (1:18:00).