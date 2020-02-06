REWIND: The Herschel Walker Trade

From the Minnesota Sports Rewind podcast feed: Phil Mackey, Judd Zulgad and Manny Hill dissect perhaps the most prominent trade in NFL history — a trade on Oct. 12, 1989 that sent Herschel Walker from the Dallas Cowboys to the Minnesota Vikings for what wound up being a HAUL of top draft picks. What impact did this trade have on the Vikings? On the NFL? And what would have happened if the Vikings held onto those draft picks? If you enjoy Minnesota Sports Rewind, please subscribe and give us a 5-star review on Apple or Spotify!