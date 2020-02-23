Royce Lewis and Torii Hunter on sharing wisdom: ‘The student is the teacher’

Royce Lewis and Torii Hunter have a bond over baseball, and each one has something to teach the other. “The teacher is the student; the student is the teacher,” Hunter says. In this episode, Royce and Torii take us behind the curtain on what that means to them, and exactly how it has played out in the first two weeks of spring training.

Royce also talks about ‘conquering the monster.’ He shares one thing that could help make him great, and when he met Torii in the pre-draft process.

Torii’s top advice for Royce and other youngsters: How do you bounce back from failure? Baseball – and life – is a journey. Wisdom is healed pain.