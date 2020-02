It’s an In Other News Thursday on the show today as well as a Sage Football Wisdom Thursday. The boys open the show discussing Free Agent NFL QB’s as well as whether it might be time to buy out Richard Pitino (1:00). Sage Rosenfels then joins the show for his Sage Football Wisdom (30:00). Derek Wetmore pops in for day number nine of 10 Days of Twins Talk (59:00) and we close out the show today with In Other News (1:21:00).