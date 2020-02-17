State of Gophers Basketball. Baseball Vent Line.

There was plenty of questionable decisions made over the weekend and Mackey and Judd were back today to discuss all of them and vent about some of them as well. The boys open the show discussing the stat of Gophers basketball after a late collapse against the Hawkeyes (1:00). Derek Wetmore joins from Fort Meyers to talk about Josh Donaldson’s impact on the Twins (28:00). We open the second hour opening up the Vent Lines after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred added to the disastrous way the sport has handled the Astros cheating scandal (56:00). To close out the show today Judd rants about the new era of Wild hockey under Dean Evason and wrapping it all up with Reusse (1:23:00).