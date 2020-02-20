Straight Cash Homie

Phil Mackey, Judd Zulgad and Tom Pelissero do a deep dive into the 2004 Minnesota Vikings! From Daunte Culpepper’s near-MVP season to the Randy Moss – Joe Buck “mooning” incident, this was one of the more entertaining seasons in Vikings franchise history. Is Daunte’s 2004 season the most underrated great QB season in NFL history? Was Mike Tice a good NFL head coach? If Randy Moss was able to stay focused on football and football alone, would he currently be regarded as the greatest WR of all-time?