The offseason adjustment that could mean great things for José Berríos, with Dan Hayes

Last season Twins starter Jose Berrios was on top of the world when he hit a midseason lull. Why did that happen to a guy who is notorious for never missing a workout? What could he — and the Twins — do to get him back on track in short order for the postseason?

The Twins looked to answer that question, and they think they solves the riddle. The answer spilled over into the offseason for Berrios, and he and the team are optimistic about his 2020 outlook. Dan Hayes joins Derek Wetmore to talk about the offseason program and why it could mean big things for the Twins’ budding ace.