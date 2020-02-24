Tom Pelissero’s NFL Insights. Recapping the Wild almost trading Zach Parise.

It was another eventful day for Minnesota sports as the Wild came close to trading away Zach Parise but saw the deal collapse at the last minute and the boys react to that news and Tom Pelissero’s NFL Insights on today’s show. We open the show today reacting to the big trade deal that almost was as the Zach Parise to the Islanders deal collapsed just before the NHL Trade Deadline closed (1:00). The boys then discuss Royce Lewis’ comments on the SKOR North Twins Show and how far he can go (32:00). Tom Pelissero jumps on the phone to start the second hour with his weekly NFL Insights (57:00). We close out the show with Judd trying to explain how someone off the street can play goalie and do well in the NHL and wrapping it all up with Reusse (1:17:00).