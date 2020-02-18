Tom Pelissero’s NFL Insights. The Scoop with Doogie.

Mackey and Judd try to fix the Vikings cap situation and chat with Derek Wetmore, Tom Pelissero, and Doogie on today’s show. The boys open up the show making roster changes to save cap space for the Vikings before Wetmore joins for our 10 Days of Twins Talk (1:00). Tom Pelissero comes in for his weekly NFL Insights (33:00). Doogie jumps in to kick off Hour Two with his weekly Scoop session (1:00:00). We close out today’s show with CRAM Session and recapping Mel Kiper’s newst Mock Draft (1:25:00).