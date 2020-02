Patrick checks in from Fort Myers, Fla., in what can best be described as a wide-ranging episode of Unchained. Reusse gives his thoughts on the finally completed Brusdar Graterol trade and what has been a trying offseason in baseball; he reacts to the makeover of the Timberwolves roster and thinks he can name more Loons than Wolves players; and Positive Pat checks in with a very positive list about Minnesota sports.