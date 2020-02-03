What did Mahomes’ game changing play last night tell us about the Vikings chances? NFC QB landscape.

To break down last night’s Chiefs Super Bowl win Matthew Coller is joined by both Judd Zulgad and Sage Rosenfels to discuss Mahomes, NFC QB’s, and what it all says about the hometown Vikings. Coller and Judd open the show discussing what Mahomes’ performance last night says about the Vikings chances of winning with their current setup (1:00). We close out Hour One with some Super Bowl Hot Routez (33:00). Sage Rosenfels pops in for Hour Two to breakdown what we saw in the Super Bowl last night (50:00) before closing today’s show with a discussion about the landscape of QB’s in the NFC and what it means for the Vikings going forward (1:18:00).