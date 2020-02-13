What does a Kirk Cousins contract extension look like? What Dom Capers’ addition could mean for Anthony Barr.

Alex Boone is back for Purple Daily to join Matthew Coller to discuss contract extensions, Anthony Barr pass rushing, and, of course, Hot Routez. Coller and Boone open the show discussing what a Kirk Cousins contract extension would look like (1:00). They then discuss what Dom Capers’ presence can do for Anthony Barr and his pass rushing ability (27:00). Judd Zulgad joins the party to kick off the second hour for today’s Hot Routez (53:00). We close out today’s show discussing the possibility of the Lions drafting Tua and our reactions to the NFL reinstating Myles Garrett (1:24:00).