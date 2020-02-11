What we learned from the Vikings Press Conferences. Former NFL QB Bruce Gradkowski on QB Carosel.

Matthew Coller is fresh off the Vikings plethora of Vikings Press Conferences today to tell you what he learned and we’ve got former NFL QB Bruce Gradkowski to discuss the pending QB Carosel. We open the show today with five soundbites from the Vikings press conferences (1:00) before Chad Graff joins the show to discuss what he learned from the Press Conferences (26:00). Alex Boone hops in for Hour Two to dicuss the new coaching situation with the Vikings (53:00). We close out today’s show joined by former NFL QB Bruce Gradkowski to discuss the pending NFL QB Carosel (1:16:00).