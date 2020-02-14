What will the Vikings do with possible extensions for Zimmer and Cousins?

The Wild firing Bruce Boudreau left us podnering what the Vikings think of Zimmer and a possible contract extension for him so Matthew Coller discusses that with Courtney Cronin and Myron Medcalf on today’s Purple Daily. Coller and Cronin open the show talking about what the Vikings do with Mike Zimmer (1:00) before closing the first hour with Hot Routez and ranking the Top 10 Head Coaches in the NFL (31:00). Myron Medcalf jumps in for Hour Two to discuss a possible contract extension for Kirk Cousins (50:00). Coller and Myron close out today’s show discussing what teams are flying under the radar this offseason (1:16:00).