What would a Vikings equivalent to the Wolves trades be? Can the XFL succeed?

It’s a Happy XFL Eve on Purple Daily today as we’re discussing the new football league and what a big Vikings move would look like. Matthew Coller is joined by Judd Zulgad for the first hour of the show and they open up today’s show discussing what a Vikings equivalent to what the Wolves just did would look like (1:00). ESPN’s Kevin Seifert joins the show to discuss the XFL and the possibility of a 17 game NFL season (27:00). Myron Medcalf jumped in for Hour Two of today’s show and discussed with Coller the similarities between Kirk Cousins and KAT (51:00) before closing out the show discussing if the XFL can succeed this time (1:17:00).