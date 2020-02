Ramie is fired up and not holding back in regards to the Astros apologizing; (25:33) Listeners call into voice their frustrations about Houston; (41:00) Justin Verlander’s comments about the scandal; (48:25) Matthew Coller joins to give his thoughts; (01:12:10) How should opposing pitchers handle facing Astros hitters? And (01:23:20) Ramie has a Vikings question for Coller.