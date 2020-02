Ramie and Phil open the show with Timberwolves talk, specifically Andrew Wiggins’ comments in regards to leaving Minnesota; (27:36) Ramie still has problems with the Kenta Maeda trade to the Twins; (45:04) Mackey and Declan tell Ramie why they loved the XFL; (51:21) Matthew Coller joins to talk football (01:06:21) What’s up with Stefon Diggs’ tweets?; (01:22:00) Reckless speculation on the NFL and ESPN’s trade machine.