Wolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas joins to talk about the Russell/Wiggins trade. Ramie wants Mookie.

Its a Friday Funday today on Mackey and Judd with Ramie as the boys argue over whether the Twins should get Mookie Betts, rank sports busts, and talk about the D’Angelo Russell trade. We open today’s show with Ramie making the case that the Twins should go sacrifice parts of their future to get one year of Mookie Betts (1:00). We close out the first hour with Judd’s Pecking Order of All Time Minnesota Sports Busts (29:00). We go a little off the rails with some In Other News before Wolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas joins to tell us all about what it took to push through the blockbuster D’Angelo Russell trade (57:00). We close out today’s show reacting to what we heard from Gersson Rosas (1:21:00).