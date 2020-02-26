Write That Down. Matthew Coller joins to discuss what Mike Zimmer said at the Combine today.

It’s a Write That Down Wednesday and we’re talking Vikings with Coller and Loons with Ike Opara on today’s show. We open the show joined by Matthew Coller to talk about what Mike Zimmer said at today’s NFL Combine Press Conference (1:00). We’re then joined by Loons Defender and 2019 Defender of the Year Ike Opara to preview the upcoming Minnesota United season (33:00). We go through a quick accountability session before making our weekly predicitions in a Home Run Edition of Write That Down (53:00). We close out today’s show with more MOCKS! and wrapping it all up with Reusse (1:15:00).