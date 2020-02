Ramie opens the show calling out Declan; (05:00) Was the Wolves’ win over the Heat the best of the year?; (26:58) We’re all upset over YouTube TV taking away FOX Sports Regional networks; (41:00) Ramie does that hockey; (48:00) Alex Boone might be coming out of retirement; (01:10:00) Ramie and Boone debate snitches in the locker room; And (01:27:22) people are still upset at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.